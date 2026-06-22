Kazakhstan considers participation in modernization of nitrogen plant in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan's specialists may take part in the modernization of a nitrogen production plant in Mazar-i-Sharif, which is under the jurisdiction of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Kabul between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

According to the ministry, Kazakh engineers have already visited the facility. The next stage will include a technical assessment of the plant, identification of equipment modernization needs, and evaluation of project costs.

“Kazakh enterprises possess the necessary competencies in technological upgrading of production facilities, engineering, equipment supply, and commissioning support. In this regard, the sides discussed project financing, guarantees for fulfillment of obligations, as well as logistics and access for specialists to the production site,” the ministry said.

During the meeting, Zhumangarin emphasized that Afghanistan is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Central and South Asia. The relevant agencies of the two countries are currently working on cooperation in countering transnational crime, including drug trafficking and extremism. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to establish direct contacts and sign a corresponding memorandum of cooperation.

According to the deputy prime minister, ensuring security is a key factor for expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment, and implementing joint projects.

The sides also paid special attention to cooperation in training canine service specialists. Zhumangarin recalled that the Afghan side had earlier proposed exchanging experience between anti-drug units of the two countries. In this regard, Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry is ready to organize training for Afghan canine handlers at the Canine Center of the Interior Ministry in Almaty. Kazakhstan proposed training five specialists this year and transferring five service dogs next year.