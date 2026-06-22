Uzbekistan, South Korea seek deeper cooperation in digital governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan's Senate met with a South Korean delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation in digital governance, artificial intelligence and disaster management.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis, following the meeting between Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate Tanzila Narbayeva and a South Korean delegation led by Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung.

The talks focused on the current state and future prospects of the special strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in digital transformation, the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, e-government development and related legislation.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in disaster prevention and emergency response, especially in addressing natural disasters and climate-related emergencies.

"During the conversation, the important role of the Korean diaspora in our country in strengthening friendship and cultural and humanitarian ties between the two peoples was emphasized. It was also noted that the 90th anniversary of the Korean diaspora’s settlement in Uzbekistan will be widely celebrated in 2027." the senate noted.

The parties discussed the potential application of South Korea's experience in deploying digital technologies at the regional and community levels to improve emergency preparedness, population evacuation systems and public safety measures. Officials also highlighted the role of local councils in supporting the implementation of practical projects across Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the contribution of the Korean diaspora in Uzbekistan to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting mutually beneficial initiatives and expanding practical cooperation through closer interparliamentary and regional engagement.