Kazakhstan kicks off construction of soft drinks plant in Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Construction has started on a new soft drinks production plant in Kazakhstan's Aktobe, KAZAKH INVEST reported.

The project is being implemented by Turkish holding Anadolu Group. The new facility will become the company’s fourth production site in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, Deputy Akim of Aktobe Region Abzal Abdikarimov said the project reflects the government’s policy aimed at developing the manufacturing sector, attracting investment, and creating new industrial facilities.

“Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized that the development of manufacturing industries and investment attraction are key drivers of economic growth. The new plant is a clear example of implementing these priorities at the regional level,” Abdikarimov said.

Total investment in the project amounts to 41.8 billion tenge (about $85 million). The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Once it reaches full capacity, the facility will be able to produce up to 300 million liters of non-alcoholic beverages annually.

The project is also expected to have a significant impact on the labor market, with plans to create 120 jobs.

The new production site will incorporate modern technological solutions and environmental standards.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Government of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST. Relevant agreements and memorandums for the initiative were previously signed during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable and the Kazakhstan–Türkiye Business Forum.