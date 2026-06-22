Azerbaijan set to build new substation in Aghdara district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Construction of a new 35 kV substation and its integration with the existing power grid will be carried out in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan.

This was announced in the report published on the public procurement's single internet portal.

Azerishig OJSC has launched the relevant work.

The company has entrusted the implementation of the project to Harmony Industrial Construction and Engineering Group LLC, and a corresponding contract has been signed between the parties.

Under the contract, the value of the works to be carried out amounts to 3.96 million manat ($2.3 million).

The restoration of the electricity infrastructure in the liberated territories and its reconstruction in accordance with modern standards is one of the main directions of state policy. Within this framework, new substations, high-voltage power transmission lines, and digital control systems are being built in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The implemented projects serve to create a sustainable energy supply for the region, to provide new settlements, industrial enterprises, and agricultural facilities with uninterrupted electricity.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase energy production and diversify the energy system. In particular, the development of renewable energy sources remains one of the main priorities of the country's energy strategy. Currently, large investment projects are being implemented with bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green, and other international partners to build solar and wind power plants. As a result of the implementation of these projects, thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity will be added to Azerbaijan's energy system in the coming years, which will reduce domestic natural gas consumption and allow for more gas exports.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that as a result of the implemented projects, it is planned to increase the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan's energy balance to approximately 43 percent by 2035.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at forming a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. According to him, one of the main initiatives is the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

"The creation of the Trans-Caspian energy corridor, which will connect the electricity systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, is part of the strategic vision of our countries. This project also creates broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which will play the role of a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia, and China through the Caspian Sea," said Parviz Shahbazov.

The minister noted that the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture operating in Baku is already coordinating feasibility studies financed by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In addition, work is also underway on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria energy interconnectors.

"Green energy corridors are shaping the geoeconomic map of the future," the minister emphasized.

Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, said in an exclusive interview with Trend that Azerbaijan is already becoming one of the main participants in the green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy connections and green energy corridors. The currently implemented wind and solar energy projects will not only strengthen the country's energy security, but also significantly increase its electricity export capabilities," Abdullayev told Trend.

According to him, the huge wind potential of the Caspian Sea, the creation of new power transmission lines and projects such as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.

"Green energy projects will not only bring additional export revenues to the country, but will also allow for the optimization of the domestic energy balance, reduction of natural gas consumption, and the diversion of more gas to foreign markets," he added.

The new 35 kV substation to be built in Aghdara, being part of the modern energy infrastructure being formed in the liberated territories, will also contribute to increasing the reliability of the region's electricity supply, expanding economic activity, and integrating future green energy projects into the national energy system.