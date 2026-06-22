Uzbekistan, South Korea launch digital government cooperation center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan and South Korea have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital technologies, e-government development and innovation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following talks between Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and South Korean Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung during a visit to Tashkent.

The South Korean delegation visited IT Park Uzbekistan, where officials were briefed on the country's ongoing digital transformation efforts, including the expansion of e-government services, development of digital infrastructure, growth of the startup ecosystem, advances in artificial intelligence and the increasing export of IT services.

During the visit, representatives of Uzbekistan's digital sector presented reforms aimed at improving public services through the Unified Interactive Public Services Portal, digital document management systems and data center infrastructure. Officials also highlighted the country's progress in the United Nations E-Government Development Index.

The delegation received an overview of IT Park Uzbekistan's ecosystem, including tax incentives for resident companies, the IT Visa program, startup support measures and initiatives aimed at attracting foreign technology firms and investment.

In talks with Shermatov, the two sides underscored the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea in the digital sphere and expressed interest in expanding cooperation across a range of technology sectors.

Minister Shermatov noted, "thanks to the consistent attention and support of the President of Uzbekistan, the country’s IT sector has been developing rapidly, with growing interest among young people in technology-related professions."

The discussions focused on attracting leading South Korean technology companies to establish operations in Uzbekistan and use the country as a regional platform for accessing markets across Central Asia and beyond. Uzbek officials emphasized the country's growing pool of young technology specialists and expanding digital workforce.

The parties also reviewed opportunities for cooperation in higher education, research and development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and innovation programs. Particular attention was given to Cyber University in Nurafshon, which is being developed as a research and innovation hub for advanced digital technologies.

Officials exchanged views on artificial intelligence development, large-scale data center projects currently under construction in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and investment incentives available for technology and digital infrastructure projects.

The meeting additionally explored prospects for collaboration in the gaming industry, an area attracting increasing attention from both countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation establishing a Digital Government Cooperation Center aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration in digital governance and public sector modernization.

The center was officially inaugurated following the signing ceremony and is expected to serve as a platform for sharing South Korea's experience in digital government, facilitating knowledge exchange and supporting the implementation of new digital solutions in Uzbekistan.