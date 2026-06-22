Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan expand strategic partnership across multiple sectors

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Azerbaijani Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev, who is completing his diplomatic mission, to discuss bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting between Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan, Huseyn Guliyev.

During the meeting on June 22, President Mirziyoyev praised the ambassador’s contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, highlighting his active role in advancing bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

The two sides noted the steady expansion of high-level political dialogue and growing cooperation in trade and economic areas. According to the press service, bilateral trade has increased significantly in recent years, while around 280 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital have been established in Uzbekistan. The countries have also set up a joint investment company to further expand economic cooperation.

It was emphasized that joint projects are currently being implemented or prepared in various sectors.

"Cooperation projects in geology, agriculture, transport, urban development, textiles, pharmaceuticals and other sectors are currently in an active phase," President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries was also described as being in active development, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Mirziyoyev awarded Ambassador Guliyev the Order of “Mehnat Shuhrati” in recognition of his contribution to the development of Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan relations.

In response, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the Uzbek president for the high appreciation of his diplomatic work and thanked him for the support provided in advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.