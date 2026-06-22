Uzbekistan seeks closer investment ties with Singapore's Temasek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister held talks with Chief Executive Officer of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings, to discuss opportunities for expanding economic and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between the Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings.

According to Saidov, the meeting focused on potential areas for practical collaboration and investment as Uzbekistan continues to implement wide-ranging economic reforms.

The minister noted that Temasek's extensive experience in global investment markets and its long-term development-oriented approach align closely with Uzbekistan's ongoing reform agenda.

"We exchanged views on the potential for practical cooperation across a number of areas," Saidov said following the meeting.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to attract greater foreign investment and deepen economic ties with major international investors, particularly from Asia. The country has pursued a series of market-oriented reforms in recent years aimed at improving the business environment, expanding private-sector participation and accelerating economic modernization.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister held talks with Chief Executive Officer of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings, to discuss opportunities for expanding economic and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between the Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings.

According to Saidov, the meeting focused on potential areas for practical collaboration and investment as Uzbekistan continues to implement wide-ranging economic reforms.

The minister noted that Temasek's extensive experience in global investment markets and its long-term development-oriented approach align closely with Uzbekistan's ongoing reform agenda.

"We exchanged views on the potential for practical cooperation across a number of areas," Saidov said following the meeting.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to attract greater foreign investment and deepen economic ties with major international investors, particularly from Asia. The country has pursued a series of market-oriented reforms in recent years aimed at improving the business environment, expanding private-sector participation and accelerating economic modernization.

Temasek Holdings is a Singapore-headquartered global investment company owned by the Government of Singapore. Established in 1974, the firm manages a diversified portfolio valued at more than S$400 billion (over US$300 billion), with investments spanning financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer industries, transportation, energy, real estate and sustainable development. Temasek invests globally, with significant exposure to Asia, North America, Europe and emerging markets, and is known for its long-term investment strategy focused on sustainable growth and value creation.