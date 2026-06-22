KazMunayGas, KTZ launch real-time digital tracking of fuel logistics across Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. KazMunayGas (KMG) and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) have established end-to-end digital control over petroleum product logistics in Kazakhstan, according to KMG.

At the end of 2025, the Dispatch and Analytical Center (DAC) of KMG integrated its systems with data from the Main Computing Center branch of KTZ covering the domestic movement and import of petroleum products.

“This has enabled hourly tracking of petroleum product movements and volumes across Kazakhstan, including imported rail shipments, throughout the entire transportation route. A visual monitoring system has been implemented for each rail tank car: the platform displays the car’s location from the moment of loading, as well as dates and statuses at every stage of transportation, including arrival, departure, loading, unloading, and other operations,” the company said.

KMG noted that an automated monitoring system for tank car idle times has also been introduced. The system records delays at railway stations, allowing for the prompt identification of bottlenecks and problematic sections within the logistics chain.

In addition, the platform generates an analytical ranking of Kazakhstan’s regions based on their level of petroleum product supply.

The project is implemented as part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence initiative, which was declared for 2026.

As part of Kazakhstan’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, the country continues to expand digital infrastructure and services.

According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, high-speed internet access was extended to 2,600 rural settlements across Kazakhstan by the end of 2025. In 2026, the government plans to connect an additional 1,900 villages.

Kazakhstan is also strengthening its data infrastructure. In 2025, two new data centers (DCs) with a combined capacity of 7.4 MW were commissioned in Almaty and Astana. In 2026, three more data centers with a total capacity of 12.9 MW are scheduled to be launched, further reinforcing the country’s digital ecosystem.

Digital services continue to show strong growth in demand. In 2025, more than 54 million public services were delivered through the eGov Mobile application. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s IT services exports reached approximately $1 billion by the end of the year.