President of Iran to visit Islamabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian will visit the Pakistani capital Islamabad tomorrow.

This was announced by the Director General of Public Relations Department at the Presidential Office of Iran, Habib Abbasi, in a statement to local media.

“The Iranian president’s visit to Islamabad on June 23 will be for one day,” he said.

Abbasi added that the goals of the visit include exploring ways to develop economic relations between the two countries, highlighting agreements reached during previous visits, and appreciating Pakistan’s steps in mediating between Iran and the U.S.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.