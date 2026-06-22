Uzbekistan, BRICS Bank discuss financing green economy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan is seeking to expand cooperation with BRICS, international financial institutions and regional organizations on climate resilience, environmental protection and sustainable development.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following a series of meetings held on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Aziz Abdukhakimov, presidential adviser on environmental issues and chairman of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, held talks with leaders of international organizations and financial institutions focused on green investment, desertification mitigation and climate adaptation.

One of the key meetings took place with Dilma Rousseff, president of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB). The parties discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in financing green economy projects, sustainable infrastructure and climate adaptation initiatives.

Abdukhakimov highlighted the country's ongoing reforms aimed at building a green economy and strengthening climate resilience.

"Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the New Development Bank as a leading multilateral financial institution supporting sustainable development and environmental transformation. Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, we are implementing large-scale reforms aimed at building a green economy, strengthening climate resilience and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," Abdukhakimov said.

The discussions covered potential cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable water management, environmental protection and climate adaptation. Particular attention was given to investment projects that could support Uzbekistan's environmental agenda and enhance climate resilience across Central Asia.

During the meeting, Uzbek side presented the country's environmental goals through 2030, including plans to plant one billion trees and shrubs, expand protected natural areas to 21% of national territory, establish dendrological parks in every region, increase waste recycling rates to 40%, reduce pollutant emissions and improve environmental education among young people.

The Uzbek side also showcased its environmental education and research ecosystem centered around Green University, the Central Asian University for Environmental and Climate Studies, which coordinates research institutes, scientific centers and specialized green technical schools.

The parties additionally discussed projects aimed at restoring degraded land, combating desertification and improving climate-resilient water management. Among the initiatives presented was a project focused on rainwater harvesting systems and water-saving technologies designed to improve water-use efficiency amid climate change.

Separately, Abdukhakimov met with Balazs Hendrich, executive director of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Representation Office, and Laszlo Orloci, chairman of the supervisory board of the OTS Drought Prevention Institute.

The talks focused on implementing environmental initiatives proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the informal OTS summit in Shusha, Azerbaijan, including the establishment of a Turkic Environmental Council headquartered in Nukus, a region heavily affected by the Aral Sea environmental crisis.

The parties discussed cooperation on climate adaptation, drought prevention, land degradation and dust storm mitigation. Uzbekistan presented plans to establish national and regional early-warning systems for sand and dust storms, as well as a National Climate and Hydrometeorology Center that would integrate climate data, meteorological information and scientific research to support climate risk management.

Discussions also covered drought monitoring, risk assessment, forecasting models and the use of remote sensing technologies and climate analytics. Particular interest was expressed in launching pilot projects in desertification-prone areas, especially the Aral Sea region, and expanding knowledge-sharing and specialist training programs.

Abdukhakimov also invited representatives of the Organization of Turkic States to participate in Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, which will be held in Tashkent alongside the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

As part of the exhibition, Uzbekistan proposed creating a "Desert Economy Startup Corner" to showcase innovative startups and technological solutions focused on combating desertification, restoring degraded land, improving water efficiency and promoting sustainable economic development in arid regions.