Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss investment promotion opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. On June 22, a delegation from Jordan’s House of Representatives, led by Speaker Mazen Tarqi Al-Qadi, visited Azerbaijan’s Parliament during an official visit to the country.

According to the Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department, the delegation was received by Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Speaker Al-Qadi first toured the plenary session hall and then visited the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Hall, where he viewed exhibits reflecting various periods of the life and political career of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Al-Qadi also left a note in the visitors’ book.

The two sides then held a broad-format meeting.

Speaker Gafarova noted that several important issues had been discussed during the delegation’s meeting with President Ilham Aliyev the previous day. She highlighted that Azerbaijan’s current achievements are the result of President Aliyev’s successful domestic and foreign policies.

Gafarova emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan — two friendly nations — have reached a high level, thanks in large part to the mutual visits and meetings between the two countries’ leaders.

She also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.

Recalling her meeting with Al-Qadi last month during the first Conference of Mediterranean Parliament Speakers in Montenegro, Gafarova praised the current level of inter-parliamentary ties. She underlined the importance of reciprocal visits and the work of parliamentary friendship groups in deepening these relations, and welcomed Jordan’s active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaker Al-Qadi thanked the Azerbaijani side for the invitation and the warm reception. Sharing his impressions from the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, he noted that relations between the two countries are advancing thanks to the initiatives and efforts of their leaders.

He also spoke about the significance of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, currently underway in Baku, describing it as an important platform for discussing key issues.

During the talks, Al-Qadi highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation between the two parliaments in areas such as legislative experience-sharing, investment promotion, humanitarian affairs, youth cooperation, and other fields. He described the visit and his meeting with the Azerbaijani Speaker as a strong opportunity to further broaden parliamentary ties.

The sides also discussed cooperation between parliamentary committees and friendship groups, as well as the importance of continued mutual support in international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.