Kazakhstan opens trade house in Afghanistan's Kabul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan has opened a Trade House in Afghanistan's Kabul, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan reported.

The opening took place as part of a business mission of a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

According to the ministry, the project was implemented in partnership with the Afghan side, enabling effective interaction with the local business community and government bodies, as well as creating favorable conditions for Kazakh exporters.

The ministry noted that the Trade House in Kabul is a permanent exhibition and trade platform showcasing key Kazakh export goods. It includes dedicated areas for food products and consumer goods, and a pharmaceutical warehouse for the storage and distribution of medicines and medical products.

Additionally, Kazakh-assembled vehicles, including models in demand on the Afghan market, will also be presented at the Trade House. In the future, the launch of service and technical support is planned, which will help create a full-fledged infrastructure for promoting the domestic automotive industry in the region.

“The opening of the Trade House in Kabul is another practical step toward strengthening economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. We are creating a permanent platform to promote domestic products, find new partners, and implement joint projects. We are confident that the new center will become an important tool for increasing trade turnover and developing mutually beneficial cooperation,” said QazTrade CEO Aitmukhammed Aldazharov.