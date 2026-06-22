President of Vietnam sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"Mr. President

On the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the State and people of Vietnam.

As a close friend of Azerbaijan, Vietnam closely follows and rejoices in the successes achieved by your country under your leadership in its development and in strengthening its position in the international arena.

I note with satisfaction that over the past period, the traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between our countries have been steadily strengthening and developing. I am firmly convinced that the relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan, built on this foundation, will continue to develop in the future, contributing to the progress of both countries, the well-being of our peoples, as well as to peace and development throughout the world.

Mr. President, I wish you robust health, happiness, great success in your high state duties as well as continuous progress for the Republic of Azerbaijan, and prosperity for your people. I look forward to your visit to Vietnam in the near future," the letter reads.