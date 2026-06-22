Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha and the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As you mark this important national occasion, we wish the country and its people continued progress, stability, and prosperity. We also hope that Eid al-Adha brings peace, happiness, and renewed goodwill to your people and to the wider region.

I wish to reaffirm the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between us for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.