ITF sets Azerbaijan's experience in transport management and procurement as model (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan's experience in management and procurement in the transport sector was presented as an example by the International Transport Forum (ITF).

This was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the information, ITF has released a report titled "Ensuring effective accessibility". The report on the development of accessible transport systems for people with disabilities summarizes successful practices and makes policy recommendations for governments.

The information noted that one of the main recommendations is the establishment of management structures that allow for coordinated action in the field of accessibility. In this context, the experience of Azerbaijan was mentioned as an example. In a special study dedicated to the country, institutional reforms in the field of transport and measures taken to promote accessibility were widely reflected. It was emphasized that the Transport Coordination Council, established in 2023, ensures the formation of transport policy based on a unified approach and the coordinated adoption of decisions on all types of transport.

The document also specifically mentions Azerbaijan's approach in the field of public procurement. It was noted that accessibility requirements are taken into account as one of the important elements of the technical assessment when purchasing public transport vehicles.

In the document, it was pointed out that the "State program for improving transport infrastructure in Baku city and surrounding areas for 2025-2030" plays the role of an important strategic framework for the development of accessible and sustainable urban mobility. The authors of the report assessed this approach as a complex of policy measures for safe, accessible, and sustainable urban mobility.

The aforementioned report of ITF once again confirms that the reforms implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of transport and the activities of the Transport Coordination Council are recognized as best practices at the international level.