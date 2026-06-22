Azerbaijani community holds productive discussions in Slovenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijani community’s meeting in Slovenia was remembered for productive discussions.

This was announced in the report by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, Slovenia, located in the heart of the Balkans, is one of the countries that stands out for the activity, organization, and successful integration of the Azerbaijani diaspora into local society.

The meeting of the diaspora committee employees with the Azerbaijani community in Slovenia in Ljubljana was of particular importance in terms of strengthening the unity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, forming new cooperation opportunities, and more powerful global promotion of Azerbaijan’s national interests.

“The community meeting, which took place with the support of the Committee and was organized by the Azerbaijan Turkish Culture Association, and which our compatriots showed great interest in, brought together representatives of various communities belonging to the Turkic peoples and members of the local community, along with Azerbaijanis.

First, the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovenia were played,” the information said.

Head of the Department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Leyla Hamzayeva, welcoming the compatriots, spoke about the importance of community meetings, which have become traditional. She briefed on the activity of diaspora organizations operating in Slovenia and the work they do to protect the interests of Azerbaijan. Hamzayeva noted that Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world are doing important work to protect the national interests of Azerbaijan, to properly convey its historical truths to the international community, and to promote its rich cultural heritage.

A documentary film featuring speeches by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as videos about the activities of Azerbaijani Houses and weekend schools abroad, were shown at the meeting.

Taleh Gurbanov, head of the Azerbaijani Turkish Culture Association operating in Slovenia, emphasized that Azerbaijanis in Slovenia operate in an atmosphere of unity and solidarity, said that our diaspora plays a special role in the development of friendly relations between the two peoples, and brought to attention the activities and goals of the organization he leads.

The meeting was also attended by Aydan Muradova, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Slovenia, with residence in Vienna, and Kamran Mammadov, Consular Affairs Officer and Second Secretary of the Embassy.

At the community meeting, Azerbaijanis living abroad engaged in diaspora issues watched with great interest the exhibition that was opened with the support of the committee at the venue of the event, and reflected the culture and history of Azerbaijan.

Then, coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis living in Eastern Europe for Slovenia was elected.

“Our compatriots shared their impressions of the meeting and thanked the Azerbaijani state for the attention and care shown to the community in Slovenia. They wished for further expansion of relations, strengthening of unity around common goals, and the continuation of such meetings that create new opportunities for future joint initiatives,” added the information.

In 2025 alone, the leadership and employees of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora made about 100 trips to 30 countries and held meetings with the participation of thousands of Azerbaijanis and foreigners. The meetings and productive discussions that took place provide an impetus for closer unity of Azerbaijanis around the world around the ideas of Azerbaijaniness, strengthening national solidarity, and raising diaspora activities to a new stage.