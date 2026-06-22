Azerbaijan and Jordan review bilateral cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. On June 22, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with a delegation from Jordan’s House of Representatives led by Speaker Mazen Tarqi Saud Al-Qadi to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation.

According to the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the sides highlighted the importance of hosting the 20th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in Baku.

"The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan continue to develop successfully on the basis of friendship, mutual respect, and effective cooperation," the cabinet added.

The two countries also noted the importance of their successful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across a range of areas of mutual interest.