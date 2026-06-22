Russian, Kazakh companies sign cooperation deal on insulation materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Russian petrochemical company SIBUR and the Association of Manufacturers of Thermal Insulation Materials of Kazakhstan (QAZ IZOL) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding the use of modern synthetic thermal insulation materials in the construction sector and improving the energy efficiency of buildings, SIBUR reported.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to promote energy-saving initiatives, enhance building efficiency, and develop a unified professional approach to key issues in the insulation materials market.

SIBUR and QAZ IZOL also agreed to exchange expertise in regulatory and technical frameworks, building standards, and technical regulations in the construction industry. In addition, they will jointly participate in the development and improvement of regulatory legal acts and industry standards.

Special attention will be given to training and upskilling specialists in the construction sector, as well as strengthening cooperation with scientific and educational institutions.

Alexey Sboev, Director of SIBUR’s Construction Division, said that cooperation with QAZ IZOL will help accelerate the development of a modern thermal insulation materials market in Kazakhstan, improve building energy efficiency, and support local producers.

“We see cooperation with SIBUR as an important stage in the development of professional interaction between participants of the thermal insulation materials market in Kazakhstan and Russia. Today, the industry faces common challenges related to improving energy efficiency, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and introducing modern technological solutions. Combining expertise and practical experience will allow us to address these tasks more effectively and create new growth opportunities,” said Yerzhan Rakhimov, President of QAZ IZOL.

SIBUR Holding is one of Russia’s largest integrated petrochemical companies, founded in 1995.