Azerbaijani MFA summons Head of Council of Europe Office in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Baku, Petr Sich, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 22.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, during the meeting, a sharp protest was expressed against the June 18 decision of the European Court of Human Rights against Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this decision is unfair, biased, and contrary to the provisions of international law.

"While the decision of June 16, 2016, in the case of "Chiragov and Others v. Armenia" established the actual occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the existence of the occupying regime with direct military and financial support from Armenia, the current decision stated that the designation of these territories as an independent entity as 'NKR' is contrary to international law and court procedures," the report said.

In addition, the court's well-known decision objected to the use of terminology that contradicts the internationally recognized sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It was stated that the inclusion of expressions such as "the line of contact between Azerbaijan and the 'NKR'", as well as the army, authorities, prosecutor general, and ombudsman of the so-called regime, in the decision is an attempt to legitimize the former illegal separatist regime.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan categorically rejects this decision of the court, and that the Azerbaijani side will consider all possible means to protect its legitimate interests and take appropriate steps.