Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), Ahmed bin Mohamed Aljarwan, visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union Conference of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on June 22.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) announced this.

The information noted that the important role of the Parliamentary Union in further deepening relations between Muslim countries and their legislative bodies was noted at the meeting, and confidence was expressed in the successful organization of the 20th session of the organization to be held in Baku. At the same time, it was noted that this event will make successful contributions to the future activities of the OIC Parliamentary Union.

During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, the parliamentary dimension of GCTP. It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace creates favorable opportunities for further expansion of relations between the parties.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.