Gymnast from Azerbaijan's Shusha positions among Republican Sports Olympiad winners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kamilla Baghirova, a representative of the Shusha City Children's and Youth Sports School, was among the winners on the first day of the gymnastics competitions held within the framework of the Republican Sports Olympiad of schoolchildren.

This was announced in the report by the Ministry of Science and Education.

According to the information, the young gymnast successfully performed in the competition and ranked 3rd.

Baghirova noted that her result is a source of great pride for her.

"It’s a great honor for me to be among the medalists today. I am happy, also because I represent the Children's and Youth Sports School of our native Shusha. Winning a medal is one of the most valuable and unforgettable moments of my life. During the competition, I felt that I was performing not only for myself, but also for Shusha, which I represent. Every time I went to the competition site, I thought that I was not only an athlete, but also a representative of our beautiful Shusha," the gymnast said.

She pointed out that she achieved this success owing to a long-term effort.

"I have been doing gymnastics since I was 3 years old. My coach, Zuleykha Ismayilova, has always believed in me and inspired me to achieve my goals. Her contribution to this medal, as well as to my achievements in other competitions and international tournaments, is great. I dedicate this success to my coach, my family, and everyone who supports me," she explained.

Baghirova emphasized that representing Shusha among the winners in such a prestigious competition has a special meaning for her.

"Representing Shusha among the winners is the most valuable part of my success. This is not just a sporting achievement for me, but also a great pride and responsibility," she said.

The young athlete also highlighted that the Republican Schoolchildren Sports Olympiad was an important experience for the participants. She noted that the high-level organization of the competition and the attention paid to the athletes further increased her motivation.

The Republican Sports Olympiad for Schoolchildren, jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with the support of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company and relevant sports federations, is being organized for the first time in the country. Competitions in various sports continue within the framework of the Olympiad.