Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, which are based on friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect. It was emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits and political dialogue make an important contribution to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The ministers exchanged views on opportunities to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, energy, transport and transit, logistics, shipping, humanitarian affairs, and culture. In this context, they highlighted the importance of strengthening regional connectivity and making more effective use of the potential of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also addressed cooperation within international and regional organizations. The sides underscored the importance of continuing mutual support and coordination within the framework of the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest. The sides expressed their intention to continue joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations in the spirit of mutual benefit and strategic partnership.

