Appeal court hearing continues for Armenian citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 23, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia – Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other crimes.

The court session, presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov of the Baku Court of Appeal, with judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating (reserve judge — Ali Mammadov), provided each defendant with interpreters fluent in the languages they speak – Armenian and Russian – as well as lawyers to ensure their defense.

The session was also attended by representatives of the victims and state prosecutors – Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for Maintaining State Prosecution at the General Prosecutor’s Office, along with prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova from the same department.

The session began with Levon Mnatsakanyan continuing his defense speech, which he had started a week earlier. He asked the court to take into account the video materials and facts presented by the prosecution when making its decision. He stated that he does not plead guilty to the charges brought against him.

Next, the lawyer defending Erik Kazaryan spoke. The lawyer informed the court that his client had filed an appeal and fully supported it. Erik Kazaryan, who spoke afterward, stated that he does not consider himself guilty and confirmed the position presented by his defense counsel.

This was followed by the lawyer for Garik Martirosyan, who requested the mitigation of the charges against his client. Another defense lawyer for G. Martirosyan also asked the court to reduce the punishment and exclude certain articles from the charges.

Garik Martirosyan then addressed the court, stating that he does not plead guilty.

The lawyer for Levon Balayan requested an acquittal for his client. Levon Balayan expressed agreement with his lawyer’s statement.

The lawyer defending Gurgen Stepanyan asked the court to overturn the conviction and issue an acquittal. G. Stepanyan agreed with his lawyer’s position and stated that he does not consider himself guilty.

The next court session is scheduled for June 30.

According to the verdict of the Baku Military Court dated February 5, 2026, Araik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, David Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years, Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, David Alaverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years, and Vasily Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Kazaryan to 15 years each.