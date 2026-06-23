Azerbaijan transports another fertilizer shipment to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Another shipment of fertilizers from Russia to Armenia has been transported in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On Monday, a consignment of 408 tons of fertilizer carried in six rail wagons was dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 33,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan in transit.

In addition to transit operations, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. To date, more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.