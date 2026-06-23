EU launches new platform to strengthen transport links in Black Sea and South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The European Commission has launched a “Connectivity Agenda” platform aimed at strengthening links between Europe and Central Asia through the Black Sea region and the South Caucasus.

According to the Commission, the initiative is expected to help attract up to €2 billion in investment for transport infrastructure in the region, based on agreements reached with international financial institutions.

The platform will serve as a unified framework for coordinating investments and policy measures in the areas of transport, energy, digital connectivity and trade, the European Commission said. Strengthening the operation of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) has been identified as one of the initiative’s key priorities.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said: "At a time of growing conflict, it is great to see so many countries come together around a shared project. We need reliable trade routes, and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor has emerged as exactly that. Trade along the route could increase fivefold over the next 15 years. To make this happen, we need to bring our efforts together. Many projects and initiatives are already under way. The Platform will connect them, fill the remaining infrastructure gaps and link the route from end to end."

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said the investments would support the modernization of border crossings, infrastructure development and trade facilitation.

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport Apostolos Tzitzikostas stressed that strong transport networks are crucial for economic competitiveness, adding that the project would create new economic opportunities for both the EU and its partner countries.