Tajikistan and Ukraine discuss development of bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Tajikistan and Ukraine discussed the development of bilateral relations.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The issue was discussed on June 22, 2026, in Dushanbe during political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and Ukraine at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers Nigina Alizoda and Olexandr Mischenko.

"During the consultations, the sides discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and developing ties in the fields of education, science and culture," the statement said.

The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining regular contacts at various levels.

Meanwhile, the consultations between Tajikistan and Ukraine indicate the parties’ interest in maintaining political dialogue and strengthening bilateral cooperation despite the changing international environment. The focus on trade and economic cooperation suggests that both countries see potential for expanding practical ties, particularly through economic exchanges and sectoral cooperation.

The discussion of education, science and culture also reflects an intention to preserve and develop humanitarian links, which remain an important component of bilateral relations. Maintaining regular contacts at different levels could contribute to identifying new areas of cooperation and supporting further interaction between the two countries.