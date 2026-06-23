Kazakhstan temporarily bans import of tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kazakhstan has introduced a temporary ban on the import of fresh and chilled tomatoes from third countries until June 30, 2026.

The decision was approved by an order of the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated June 22, 2026, No. 250, “On certain issues of importing tomatoes into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

According to the document, the restriction applies to fresh and chilled tomatoes classified under HS code 0702 and covers imports from non-EAEU countries by all types of transport.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to imports from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), transit shipments through Kazakhstan, or the movement of goods between EAEU countries via Kazakh territory.

The measure is adopted in accordance with national trade regulation and national security legislation, as well as provisions of the EAEU Treaty.

The order will remain in force until June 30, 2026.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is considering introducing a ban on wheat imports into the country by road, water, and rail transport.