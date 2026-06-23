Iran ready for gas swap co-op with Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Iranian side is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan on gas swap, Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Saeid Tavakkoli, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to him, if Azerbaijan reaches an agreement on gas exchange with other neighboring countries through Iran, Iran is ready to cooperate in this direction.

"Iran's gas infrastructures create an opportunity for cooperation on gas swap. Discussions are underway in this regard, and it’s hoped that the discussions will be concluded with practical steps," he noted.

Tavakkoli added that there was a long-term agreement between NIGC and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and the term of this agreement has been extended again. Very effective cooperation is being implemented within the framework of the agreement.

The deputy minister said that the short-term agreement on the swap of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan was also implemented very well. Currently, work on this agreement has been suspended.

Tavakkoli pointed out that Iran, in accordance with its economic development program until 2029, attaches importance to cooperation with CIS member states and neighboring countries on gas trade, swap, and transit. In this regard, the Iranian side is ready for the transportation of gas from Turkmenistan or any neighboring country to a third country through Iran.

Tavakkoli noted that Iran's gas agreement with Türkiye is considered one of the country's long-term strategic agreements. Initial and improvement discussions have been held between the two countries, and positive agreements have been reached. It is hoped that the discussions on the gas agreement between Iran and Türkiye will soon be concluded with a successful result.

"According to Iran's economic development program planned until 2029, gas export has been selected as one of the country's main strategic goals. However, this issue depends on Iran's priorities. Iran's first priority is to ensure domestic gas supply. In the next stage, gas export is considered one of the important steps. In this regard, there have been no instructions or negotiations regarding the export of Iranian gas to European countries via Türkiye.

Regarding the country's gas exports, statistical data on Iran's gas exports is currently unavailable. The clarification will be made taking into account the country's gas network and the current situation, and a final decision will be made after obtaining permission from the country's high-level relevant bodies," he noted.

The managing director of the National Gas Company of Iran added that a two-stage program is envisaged based on a memorandum of understanding between the two countries regarding the transportation of Russian gas to Iran. Within the framework of this memorandum of understanding, intensive and practical discussions were held between the two countries. This resulted in the conclusion of work on the contract between Iran and Russia. Only two nuances - the price of gas and the payment mechanism - had to be worked out. Work on these two issues has not yet been finalized. Both sides welcome the transportation of Russian gas to Iran, and discussions are continuing within this framework.

Tavakkoli added that despite all protocols, the country's gas infrastructure was attacked in the military air strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Targeted steps have been taken by the Iranian Ministry of Oil and the National Gas Company to manage the current situation in connection with all these cases. As a result of the steps taken, a crisis situation in the gas supply sector in the country did not arise.

Despite all the measures taken, a certain part of the country's gas production has been limited. Short, medium, and long-term programs have been developed from the very first day to reduce and eliminate the limitation. Steps have been taken to increase safety at all gas processing plants in the country.

"The bombing of gas processing plants on March 18, 2026, during the war is a matter of great regret. Work is underway to eliminate the damage at the damaged gas processing plants. The damage is more serious in some of the 4 processing plants hit at the South Pars Gas Company, and the process of restoring those processing plants has begun.

Of course, the bombing of gas processing plants in military air strikes has reduced the country's gas production. In this regard, work is being carried out to manufacture and supply equipment. In addition to assessing the damage caused, technical work is also continuing, and it is planned to overhaul these plants.

According to the program, the National Gas Company intends to maximize the country's gas production within its capabilities and take steps to ensure the country's gas supply in the upcoming cold months. The focus is also on accelerating the restoration work and carrying out technical work at the damaged gas processing plants. All measures related to non-military defense have been taken in the gas infrastructures," he said.

The deputy minister highlighted that Iran's gas infrastructures are intended to serve the population. The country's gas infrastructures are simply infrastructures that provide services. The country's gas production provides fuel for thermal power plants. Electricity, in turn, is used to serve the population. It is impossible to justify the damage to infrastructures that provide services to citizens under any circumstances. The damage to infrastructures that provide services shows that the other side also has other goals in mind. Despite all this, the Iranian side is prepared for all eventualities, and the necessary plans are in place.