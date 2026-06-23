Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $2.52, or 3.04%, on June 22 from the previous level, coming in at $80.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.61, or 3.23%, to $78.13 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $2.84, or 5.19%, to $51.87 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $4.05, or 5.04%, to $76.27 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.