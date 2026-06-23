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Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 23 June 2026 11:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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SAATLI, Azerbaijan, June 23. A regional consultation on Azerbaijan's Mil-Mughan economic region has commenced in the Saatli district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The consultation brought together representatives of relevant state agencies, heads of agricultural enterprises, and farmers.

The event will discuss priority areas envisaged in the state program, the development of the agricultural and fisheries sectors, the expansion of modern production and processing capabilities, as well as issues related to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector in the regions.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Saatli district hosts regional consultation on Mil-Mughan economic region (PHOTO)

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