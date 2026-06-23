Uzbekistan, South Korea expand co-op on digital government and AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan and South Korea held talks that emphasized the growing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of digital governance, public sector modernization and emerging technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between the representatives of both countries in Tashkent for the Uzbekistan–Korea Public Administration Cooperation Forum.

The forum, held at the InterContinental Hotel, brought together government officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations from both countries.

"The forum served as an important platform for exchanging experience and discussing best practices in public administration reform, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and human capital development." the ministry said in the statement.

Among the participants were Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and South Korea’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Safety Yun Ho-jung.

The event highlighted the expanding partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, particularly in the areas of e-government, innovation, and modern public administration. Discussions focused on the use of artificial intelligence in government services, the application of advanced technologies in disaster management, and efforts to strengthen the capacity of civil servants.

Experts from both countries shared perspectives on digital governance, cybersecurity, public safety, and workforce development, emphasizing the role of technology in improving government efficiency and public services.

Participants also explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, digital education, and talent development. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to long-term joint initiatives aimed at advancing digital government, fostering innovation, and enhancing the effectiveness of public administration.

The forum reflects broader efforts by Uzbekistan and South Korea to strengthen strategic cooperation and support the adoption of innovative technologies across the public sector.