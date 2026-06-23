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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 23

Economy Materials 23 June 2026 09:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 23
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 23.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9414 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2998 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9414

AUD

1.1841

BYN

0.6035

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1107

CZK

0.0802

CNY

0.2508

DKK

0.2597

GEL

0.6425

HKD

0.2168

INR

0.018

GBP

2.25

SEK

0.1763

CHF

2.1007

ILS

0.5696

CAD

1.1993

KWD

5.5068

KZT

0.3489

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5506

MDL

0.0968

NOK

0.1748

UZS

0.0142

PKR

0.6108

PLN

0.4539

RON

0.3707

RUB

2.2998

RSD

0.0165

SGD

1.3135

SAR

0.4528

xdr

2.3098

TRY

0.0366

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0378

JPY

1.0518

NZD

0.9677

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