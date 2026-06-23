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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 23

Economy Materials 23 June 2026 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 23
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 23.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to June 22.

The official rate for $1 is 1,307,633 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,494,876 rials. On June 22, the euro was priced at 1,491,988 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 23

Rial on June 22

1 US dollar

USD

1,307,633

1,300,663

1 British pound

GBP

1,732,243

1,721,148

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,616,018

1,614,638

1 Swedish króna

SEK

135,985

135,703

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

134,859

134,120

1 Danish krone

DKK

199,986

199,595

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,825

13,768

1 UAE Dirham

AED

356,061

354,163

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,241,256

4,222,543

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

470,021

467,664

100 Japanese yen

JPY

809,603

806,448

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

166,784

165,980

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,398,458

3,380,714

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

922,801

919,257

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

747,944

748,325

1 South African rand

ZAR

79,777

79,219

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,143

28,003

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,727

17,711

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

359,240

357,325

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

99,786

99,274

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,321

11,261

1 Australian dollar

AUD

915,278

912,402

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

348,702

346,843

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,477,747

3,459,210

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,010,879

1,006,866

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,064,134

1,059,151

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,105

38,979

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

623

619

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

863,677

860,099

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

204,169

204,029

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

193,071

192,150

100 Thai baht

THB

3,967,796

3,959,129

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

315,138

314,369

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

850,172

850,400

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,844,334

1,834,504

1 euro

EUR

1,494,876

1,491,988

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

268,403

266,602

1 Georgian lari

GEL

494,777

491,447

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

73,336

73,000

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,710

20,125

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

472,155

469,638

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

769,196

763,762

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,142,011

2,142,171

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

140,912

139,676

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

373,866

371,618

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,155

2,142

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,670,645 rials and $1 costs 1,461,385.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,80-1,83 million rials.

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