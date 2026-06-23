Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 23.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to June 22.

The official rate for $1 is 1,307,633 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,494,876 rials. On June 22, the euro was priced at 1,491,988 rials.

Currency Rial on June 23 Rial on June 22 1 US dollar USD 1,307,633 1,300,663 1 British pound GBP 1,732,243 1,721,148 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,616,018 1,614,638 1 Swedish króna SEK 135,985 135,703 1 Norwegian krone NOK 134,859 134,120 1 Danish krone DKK 199,986 199,595 1 Indian rupee INR 13,825 13,768 1 UAE Dirham AED 356,061 354,163 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,241,256 4,222,543 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 470,021 467,664 100 Japanese yen JPY 809,603 806,448 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 166,784 165,980 1 Omani rial OMR 3,398,458 3,380,714 1 Canadian dollar CAD 922,801 919,257 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 747,944 748,325 1 South African rand ZAR 79,777 79,219 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,143 28,003 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,727 17,711 1 Qatari riyal QAR 359,240 357,325 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 99,786 99,274 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,321 11,261 1 Australian dollar AUD 915,278 912,402 1 Saudi riyal SAR 348,702 346,843 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,477,747 3,459,210 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,010,879 1,006,866 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,064,134 1,059,151 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,105 38,979 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 623 619 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 863,677 860,099 1 Libyan dinar LYD 204,169 204,029 1 Chinese yuan CNY 193,071 192,150 100 Thai baht THB 3,967,796 3,959,129 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 315,138 314,369 1,000 South Korean won KRW 850,172 850,400 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,844,334 1,834,504 1 euro EUR 1,494,876 1,491,988 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 268,403 266,602 1 Georgian lari GEL 494,777 491,447 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 73,336 73,000 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,710 20,125 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 472,155 469,638 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 769,196 763,762 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,142,011 2,142,171 1 Tajik somoni TJS 140,912 139,676 1 Turkmen manat TMT 373,866 371,618 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,155 2,142

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,670,645 rials and $1 costs 1,461,385.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,80-1,83 million rials.