Azerbaijan reveals top importers of its oil for 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Italy, Romania, and the Czech Republic were the top 3 importers of oil from Azerbaijan in the first 5 months of 2026.
This is reflected in the customs statistics of foreign trade of Azerbaijan published by the State Customs Committee.
According to the information, in total, Azerbaijan exported 8.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $5.1 billion in the reporting period.
Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $522 million, or 9.2%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.5 million tons, or 14.8%.
Meanwhile, Italy imported 5.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil worth $3 billion, Romania - 461,300 tons worth $247.8 million, and the Czech Republic - 433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million.
The table lists the 10 largest importers of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan in the period from January through May 2026:
|
Country
|
Import volume
|
Import value
|
Italy
|
5.3 million tons
|
$3 billion
|
Romania
|
461,317 tons
|
$247.8 million
|
Czech Republic
|
433,064 tons
|
$245.7 million
|
Portugal
|
395,031 tons
|
$221.9 million
|
Germany
|
360,299 tons
|
$210.8 million
|
Tunisia
|
307,167 tons
|
$187 million
|
Greece
|
284,374 tons
|
$182.7 million
|
Bulgaria
|
277,990 tons
|
$182.3 million
|
Croatia
|
276,342 tons
|
$162.7 million
|
Thailand
|
137,360 tons
|
$103.3 million
|
Others
|
556,733 tons
|
$355 million
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets via three pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). At present, transportation via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.