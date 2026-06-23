Azerbaijan reveals top importers of its oil for 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Italy, Romania, and the Czech Republic were the top 3 importers of oil from Azerbaijan in the first 5 months of 2026.

This is reflected in the customs statistics of foreign trade of Azerbaijan published by the State Customs Committee.

According to the information, in total, Azerbaijan exported 8.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $5.1 billion in the reporting period.

Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $522 million, or 9.2%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.5 million tons, or 14.8%.

Meanwhile, Italy imported 5.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil worth $3 billion, Romania - 461,300 tons worth $247.8 million, and the Czech Republic - 433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million.

The table lists the 10 largest importers of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan in the period from January through May 2026:

Country Import volume Import value Italy 5.3 million tons $3 billion Romania 461,317 tons $247.8 million Czech Republic 433,064 tons $245.7 million Portugal 395,031 tons $221.9 million Germany 360,299 tons $210.8 million Tunisia 307,167 tons $187 million Greece 284,374 tons $182.7 million Bulgaria 277,990 tons $182.3 million Croatia 276,342 tons $162.7 million Thailand 137,360 tons $103.3 million Others 556,733 tons $355 million

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets via three pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). At present, transportation via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.