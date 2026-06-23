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Azerbaijan reveals top importers of its oil for 5M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 23 June 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals top importers of its oil for 5M2026
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Italy, Romania, and the Czech Republic were the top 3 importers of oil from Azerbaijan in the first 5 months of 2026.

This is reflected in the customs statistics of foreign trade of Azerbaijan published by the State Customs Committee.

According to the information, in total, Azerbaijan exported 8.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $5.1 billion in the reporting period.

Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $522 million, or 9.2%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.5 million tons, or 14.8%.

Meanwhile, Italy imported 5.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil worth $3 billion, Romania - 461,300 tons worth $247.8 million, and the Czech Republic - 433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million.

The table lists the 10 largest importers of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan in the period from January through May 2026:

Country

Import volume

Import value

Italy

5.3 million tons

$3 billion

Romania

461,317 tons

$247.8 million

Czech Republic

433,064 tons

$245.7 million

Portugal

395,031 tons

$221.9 million

Germany

360,299 tons

$210.8 million

Tunisia

307,167 tons

$187 million

Greece

284,374 tons

$182.7 million

Bulgaria

277,990 tons

$182.3 million

Croatia

276,342 tons

$162.7 million

Thailand

137,360 tons

$103.3 million

Others

556,733 tons

$355 million

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets via three pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). At present, transportation via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.

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