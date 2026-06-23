Foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan rise to nearly 20,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The number of enterprises with foreign investment operating in Uzbekistan rose to 19,921 as of June 1, 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Committee on Statistics of Uzbekistan, reflecting an increase of 3,870 compared with the same period last year.

"There are 19,921 enterprises with foreign investment operating in Uzbekistan. This figure increased by 3,870 compared to the same period last year." the Committee noted.

The total includes 4,500 joint ventures and 15,421 wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

China remained the largest source of foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan, with 5,821 companies operating in the country, followed by Russia with 3,349 and Türkiye with 2,237.

Kazakhstan ranked fourth with 1,283 enterprises, ahead of South Korea with 721 and Afghanistan with 673.

Other major sources of foreign investment included Azerbaijan with 460 enterprises, Tajikistan with 442, the United Arab Emirates with 433, and India with 413.

The figures highlight Uzbekistan's continued attractiveness to foreign investors as the government pursues economic reforms, trade liberalization and measures aimed at improving the business climate.

The continued increase in the number of foreign-invested enterprises reflects growing investor confidence in Uzbekistan's economic reforms and long-term growth prospects. The addition of nearly 3,900 foreign-funded businesses over the past year suggests that efforts to improve the business environment, liberalize trade and attract foreign capital are continuing to yield results.

The distribution of foreign-invested enterprises also highlights Uzbekistan's increasingly diversified investment landscape. While China remains the dominant source of foreign businesses, strong representation from Russia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates indicates that the country is attracting capital from a broad range of strategic partners across Asia, the Middle East and Eurasia.

China's lead is particularly notable, reflecting deepening economic ties under infrastructure, manufacturing and trade initiatives. Meanwhile, the growing presence of Turkish companies points to expanding cooperation in construction, industry, textiles and services, while Russian and Kazakh businesses continue to benefit from close economic links and geographic proximity.

The relatively high number of enterprises from neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, also underscores Uzbekistan's role as an increasingly important regional business hub. As connectivity projects, logistics corridors and cross-border trade initiatives gain momentum, foreign investment from regional partners is expected to remain a key driver of economic activity.

"Looking ahead, the challenge for Uzbekistan will be not only attracting new foreign enterprises but also encouraging larger-scale investments in high-value sectors such as manufacturing, mining, renewable energy, digital technologies and advanced industrial production. Success in these areas could help strengthen export capacity, create skilled jobs and support the country's broader goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy," Trend's analysis shows.