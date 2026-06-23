Kazakhstan, Belgium sign agreements on AI, science and space technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kazakhstan and Belgium have signed a number of strategic agreements aimed at advancing artificial intelligence, science, digital infrastructure, and space technologies.

As reported by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the documents were signed during the visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Belgium.

“The agreements reached open new opportunities for attracting investment, implementing joint research projects, introducing advanced technologies, and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as one of Eurasia’s leading technological hubs,” the ministry said.

Kazakhstan was represented at the signing ceremonies by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, as well as Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.

During the visit, cooperation agreements were signed with Ghent University and KU Leuven, two of Europe’s leading scientific and educational institutions. The agreements envisage joint research, the establishment of international scientific teams, academic mobility, personnel training, and the implementation of technological projects within the framework of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union and the Horizon Europe program.

According to the ministry, Horizon Europe serves as an important mechanism for Kazakhstan’s integration into the European Research Area, expanding the participation of domestic scientists in international consortia and promoting joint scientific and innovation projects.

The new agreements create a practical basis for preparing joint applications, launching research programs, establishing international laboratories, and introducing scientific developments into the economy.

The ministry noted that the signed agreements also lay the foundation for advancing the AI for Science and Innovation agenda, which focuses on using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research, model complex processes, develop new materials and technologies, analyze data, and create innovative solutions for industry and the economy.

“The central platform for implementing this agenda in Kazakhstan will be ALEM.AI, bringing together the capabilities of artificial intelligence, science, universities, research centers, startups, and industrial partners. The platform is viewed as an entry point for international partners into Kazakhstan’s AI for Science and Innovation ecosystem and as a tool for launching joint projects under Horizon Europe,” the ministry stated.

Cooperation with Ghent University will focus on research in mathematical modeling, scientific computing, digital twins, and artificial intelligence. Partnership with KU Leuven will expand cooperation in sustainable materials, critical minerals, engineering education, technology commercialization, and the industrial implementation of scientific developments.

The International Science and Technology Center (ISTC), which has extensive experience in forming international research consortia and supporting science and technology projects, will also join the implementation of joint initiatives.

In addition, during the visit, a joint activity agreement was signed between JSC National Company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and Luxembourg-based Hydrosat S.à r.l., which specializes in satellite analytics for water resource management and agriculture.

The agreement provides for the implementation of the pilot project “Water Resource Management in Kazakhstan Using Copernicus and Hydrosat.