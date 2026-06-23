Uzbekistan-Türkiye trade growth highlights need for stronger logistics networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The recent meeting between representatives of Uzbek and Turkish businesses at the Iskenderun Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as further evidence of the growing strategic importance of logistics cooperation in Uzbekistan-Türkiye economic relations. While the discussions covered trade, investment and export opportunities, their primary significance lies in demonstrating how both countries are increasingly focusing on transport connectivity and supply-chain development as a foundation for future economic growth.

The growing focus on logistics cooperation reflects the broader expansion of economic ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye. During the Uzbek-Turkish Business Forum held in May 2026, officials noted that bilateral trade had increased by 43.8% over the previous five years, reaching $3.02 billion in 2025. Turkish investment in Uzbekistan reached $3.2 billion last year, while approximately 2,000 joint ventures currently operate in the country across sectors including construction, logistics, textiles and manufacturing. As trade and investment volumes continue to expand, the need for efficient transport and logistics infrastructure is becoming increasingly important.

Over the past several years, logistics has become one of the key pillars of bilateral cooperation. As a landlocked country, Uzbekistan relies heavily on efficient transit routes to access international markets. Meanwhile, Türkiye occupies a unique geographical position connecting Central Asia with Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Strengthening logistics links between the two countries therefore offers mutual benefits, helping Uzbekistan improve access to global markets while reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a transit and distribution hub for Central Asian goods.

These priorities were reflected in the Iskenderun meeting. Alongside discussions on expanding trade volumes, participants focused on improving logistics networks and establishing closer cooperation between businesses involved in freight transportation, warehousing and export-oriented manufacturing. The Uzbek delegation’s visit to the Iskenderun Organized Industrial Zone and logistics facilities further underscored the practical nature of these efforts, providing an opportunity to examine infrastructure, supply-chain management practices and potential partnerships with Turkish logistics operators.

The growing emphasis on logistics cooperation also coincides with increasing interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. As governments and businesses seek faster and more diversified trade routes between Asia and Europe, both Uzbekistan and Türkiye are working to strengthen their positions within emerging Eurasian supply chains. For Uzbekistan, deeper cooperation with Turkish logistics operators could improve access to European and Mediterranean markets, while Türkiye stands to reinforce its role as a key transit gateway for goods moving westward from Central Asia.

The growth in logistics cooperation coincides with Uzbekistan's efforts to diversify its export markets and transportation routes. As the country aims to increase exports of higher-value products, including textiles, processed foods, chemicals and industrial goods, efficient logistics has become increasingly important. In these sectors, competitive transportation costs and reliable delivery times are often just as important as production capacity itself.

Enhanced cooperation with Turkish logistics companies could help Uzbek exporters access Mediterranean and European markets more efficiently, strengthening their competitiveness abroad.

The importance of logistics is also evident in the broader trajectory of Uzbekistan-Türkiye economic relations. While both governments have repeatedly emphasized their ambition to further increase trade turnover, achieving this objective will require not only stronger commercial ties but also improvements in transportation infrastructure, customs procedures and supply-chain connectivity. As trade volumes grow, logistics increasingly becomes the mechanism that enables economic cooperation to translate into tangible economic outcomes.

Against this backdrop, the Iskenderun meeting should be viewed not as an isolated business event but as part of a broader trend toward deeper logistics integration between Uzbekistan and Türkiye. The interest expressed by Turkish companies in visiting Uzbekistan later this year to discuss industrial and export-import partnerships suggests that both sides see significant untapped potential in expanding logistics cooperation.

As Uzbekistan continues to pursue export-led growth and economic diversification, stronger logistics links with Türkiye are likely to play an increasingly important role. Discussions in Iskenderun demonstrate that both countries now view logistics as a strategic tool for expanding trade, attracting investment, and strengthening regional connectivity across Eurasia, rather than merely as a supporting service.