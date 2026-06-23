President Mirziyoyev visits Namangan to review strategic airport dev't

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev began an inspection of construction work on a new passenger terminal at Namangan International Airport, a major infrastructure project aimed at expanding air connectivity and supporting economic growth in eastern Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Namangan region.

The airport expansion is part of the government’s broader effort to modernize the country’s transportation infrastructure and improve the efficiency of its aviation sector. The project is being implemented under a 2021 presidential decree promoting public-private partnerships in airport management and development.

"Large-scale efforts are underway in our country to modernize the transportation infrastructure. The project to expand Namangan International Airport is an important part of these reforms." the press service noted in the statement.

Originally opened in 1971, Namangan Airport has operated as an international airport since 2013. Today, nine airlines provide regular flights through the facility.

Officials said the project has attracted $175 million in investment. Under current plans, a new passenger terminal meeting international standards is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

The three-story terminal will cover 22,600 square meters and will be capable of serving more than 1,200 passengers per hour and up to 3 million passengers annually, significantly increasing the airport’s capacity.

The facility will include border and customs control areas, visa services, a business lounge, retail and dining outlets, medical services, and a duty-free shopping zone. The project is expected to create approximately 550 new jobs.

Authorities also plan to commission a cargo terminal by the end of 2027 with a handling capacity of 50 tons per day. The facility is expected to support the development of an integrated cargo network for the Fergana Valley and expand export opportunities to more than 90 international markets.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev reviewed the progress of construction and instructed officials to continue improving airport infrastructure to meet growing passenger and cargo demand.

The expansion of Namangan International Airport is part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to strengthen regional connectivity, facilitate trade, and support the country’s rapidly growing aviation and logistics sectors.