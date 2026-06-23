Azerbaijan's state program defines new agricultural growth model - official

SAATLI, Azerbaijan, June 23. The State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 is a strategic document defining a new development model for the agricultural sector for the coming period, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Natig Amirov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Mil-Mughan economic region, held in Saatli to discuss the state program approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

"This program is a strategic document that defines a new development model for the agricultural sector for the coming period and acts as an important roadmap in terms of increasing agricultural production, efficient use of resources, expansion of processing and export opportunities, and transitioning the development of value chains, as well as fisheries and aquaculture, to a new stage," Amirov said.

According him, the main goal is not just to increase production volumes, but to obtain higher and higher quality products from each hectare, that is, to ensure the transition from an extensive approach to intensive development in the agricultural sector.

"The state program envisages ensuring sustainable development in the field of agricultural production in 2026-2030, strengthening food security, increasing domestic production potential, productivity, added value and export orientation, accelerating the transition to an intensive and competitive production model, developing value chains in the agricultural sector, expanding farmers' access to modern agricultural services, as well as developing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. There is no doubt that the discussions to be held will contribute to clarifying the implementation mechanisms of the State Program and achieving stronger results in the agricultural sector in the coming years," the official pointed out.