President Mirziyoyev calls for expansion of innovative livestock cluster model

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Namangan Sheep Breeding Cluster in the Turakurgan district, a large-scale livestock project aimed at increasing meat production, creating jobs, and modernizing Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Namangan region.

The project, valued at $35 million, is being implemented in three phases and was launched under a government program supporting the development of the livestock industry.

Built on a 10-hectare site, the cluster is expected to become one of the region’s largest sheep breeding and meat production facilities. During the first phase, 15,000 pedigree sheep will be imported. An additional 35,000 animals are planned for the second phase, bringing the total herd to 50,000.

The project will focus on adapting high-yield sheep breeds, including Arashan, Gissar, and Edilbay, to local climatic conditions.

Officials said the cluster will employ modern livestock management technologies and scientific breeding methods to increase productivity and improve meat quality. Under the project’s production model, imported sheep weighing 40 to 50 kilograms will undergo intensive feeding programs for three months, increasing their weight to approximately 100 kilograms.

The approach is expected to produce between 60 and 70 kilograms of marketable meat per animal and raise productivity by 45% to 50% compared with traditional livestock practices.

Once fully operational, the facility is projected to produce between 35,000 and 40,000 metric tons of meat annually, helping strengthen domestic food supplies and meet growing consumer demand.

The project is also expected to create 280 permanent jobs and provide employment opportunities for members of 95 low-income families, contributing to economic development in the region.

"In addition, the complex will house modern logistics services, veterinary and service centers, as well as retail outlets for selling products directly to consumers. This will result in the formation of a comprehensive and seamless cluster supply chain." the press service said in the statement.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev described the project as a potential model for the broader livestock industry and emphasized its role in expanding meat production, improving food security, and increasing employment. He instructed officials to study opportunities for replicating similar cluster-based livestock projects in other regions of the country.