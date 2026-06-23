IAEA launches follow-up review of Uzbekistan’s nuclear infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun a follow-up mission to assess Uzbekistan’s nuclear infrastructure, marking another step in the country’s efforts to develop a civilian nuclear energy program in line with international standards.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom.

The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Follow-up Phase 2 mission commenced on June 22 at Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency, Uzatom. The review is being conducted at the request of the Uzbek government and in accordance with IAEA guidelines and international best practices.

The mission is designed to evaluate progress made since a previous INIR review in 2021, assess the current state of Uzbekistan’s nuclear infrastructure, and provide recommendations for further strengthening governance, regulation, and oversight in the nuclear sector.

The review team comprises five experts from IAEA member states — Jordan, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Türkiye — who have participated in similar assessments in countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Poland, Estonia and Kazakhstan.

Representatives from various Uzbek ministries and government agencies are also taking part in the discussions. Uzatom, which serves as the national body responsible for implementing the country’s nuclear energy development program, and the Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety, the independent regulator, represented the Uzbek side during the opening session.

According to officials, participants reviewed progress achieved since the 2021 mission and discussed key aspects of Uzbekistan’s nuclear energy program, including national policy, nuclear safety, governance, and regulatory development.

Uzbek authorities presented information on the country’s Energy Policy through 2035, ongoing efforts to strengthen the legal and technical framework for nuclear safety, the activities of regulatory institutions, and management systems supporting the national nuclear energy program.

"The mission will continue its work until June 26, 2026. Based on its findings, the IAEA will prepare a preliminary official report with specific recommendations for the further development of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s national nuclear infrastructure." the Uzatom said.

The review comes as Uzbekistan advances plans to introduce nuclear energy into its electricity mix as part of broader efforts to enhance energy security, diversify generation sources, and meet growing domestic demand for power.