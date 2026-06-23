Kazakhstan to install small hydropower plants at 32 water facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kazakhstan plans to install small hydropower plants at 32 water management facilities under the supervision of the Republican State Enterprise “Kazvodkhoz,” the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said.

The initiative is included in the approved roadmap of “Kazvodkhoz” aimed at increasing the potential of small hydropower generation.

According to the ministry, design and estimate documentation is currently being developed for small hydropower plants at the Samarkand Reservoir in the Karaganda region, the Kargaly Reservoir in the Aktobe region, and the Karakol Reservoir in the Abai region.

In addition, preliminary calculations are underway for 23 more projects. Priority sites under the roadmap include the Karamomar and Verkhne-Tobyl reservoirs in the Kostanay region, the “Ayak-Kunchan” main canal in the Zhetysu region, and the Big Keles main canal in the Turkestan region.

A memorandum has also been signed with a private investor for the installation of small hydropower plants on transit sections of the Big Almaty Canal in the Enbekshikazakh district.

“Following the implementation of all projects, the total electricity generation capacity at Kazvodkhoz facilities will reach 30 MW per year. The enterprise already operates three small hydropower plants: at the Sergeevsk hydraulic complex in the North Kazakhstan region, at the Intumak reservoir in the Karaganda region, and at the Dostyk hydraulic facility on the Khorgos River,” Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.