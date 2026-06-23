Aleppo distribution center set to increase Uzbek product exports to Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Uzbekistan and Syria have discussed expanding exports of Uzbek-made products to the Syrian market through a newly established trade and distribution center in Aleppo, signaling efforts to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Ahmad Kalash, founder of Kalash Trading Company Ltd, which operates the Uzbekistan–Syria Trade House and distribution center in Aleppo.

The Trade House was officially inaugurated on May 21 in Aleppo through a partnership between the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kalash Trading Company Ltd.

According to the Chamber, transporting goods from Uzbekistan to Aleppo currently takes approximately 8–10 days, with logistics costs averaging between $2,000 and $3,000 per container.

"At the meeting, the effective use of the Uzbekistan–Syria Trade House, the broad introduction of local manufacturers' products into the Syrian market, their placement through the distribution center in Aleppo, and the organization of their sales were discussed." the Chamber said in the statement.

The sides also reviewed opportunities to assess production capacities of Uzbek enterprises in line with demand in the Syrian market, identify priority export goods, and organize visits for Syrian partners to manufacturing facilities in Uzbekistan to support future export contracts.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to step up joint efforts to encourage Uzbek businesses to actively use the Trade House’s capabilities, expand the range of products on display, and increase export volumes to Syria through coordinated commercial initiatives.