Azerbaijan highlights crucial role of intensive farming transition in new state program

SAATLI, Azerbaijan, June 23. Transition to intensive farming is a main element of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, Chairman of the Regional Water Reclamation Service of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Zakir Guliyev, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The official made the remark at a regional consultation on the Mil-Mughan region, held in Saatli to discuss the program.

He noted that the favorable climate and fertile soil conditions of the Beylagan, Imishli, Saatli, and Sabirabad districts included in the Mil-Mughan region, their location on the banks of the Kura and Araz rivers, which are the country's main water arteries, as well as their provision with irrigation and collector-drainage networks, are the main factors that play an important role in the formation of these regions as the main cotton-growing region of the country.

"As many as 240,434 hectares (17%) of the country's total 1.43 million hectares of irrigated areas, as well as 40,174 hectares (37%) of the 107,298 hectares of cotton fields sown in the country, and 61,729 hectares (13%) of the 466,835 hectares of grain fields are located in the Mil-Mughan economic region," he explained.

According to Guliyev, currently in the areas served by the agency, there are 51,356 hectares of irrigated land in Beylagan district, 58,714 hectares in Imishli district, 59,124 hectares in Saatli district, and 71,240 hectares in Sabirabad district.

"To provide water to these areas, 6,704 km of irrigation network, 213 pumping stations, more than 100 subartesian wells, 19,500 hydrotechnical facilities, and other facilities are operated. Last year, 2.26 billion cubic meters of water were taken from sources to provide these areas with irrigation water, and 1.4 billion cubic meters of water were provided to farms.

Approximately 77,500 agricultural producers in these districts were provided with water for irrigation and other purposes, and water supply is currently ongoing," he said.

The official also spoke about projects to ensure the efficient use of water resources within the framework of the activities of the Commission established by the decree No. 1986 of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020.

"On projects whose reconstruction work has been started:

- Reconstruction of the Lower Mughan Canal has been started in order to improve the water supply of a total of 28,744 hectares of land in Saatli (26,975 ha) and Sabirabad (1,769 ha) districts.

On projects whose design work has been completed and whose reconstruction work is planned to begin:

- In order to improve the water supply of a total of 45,263 hectares in the territories of Saatli (24,253 ha) and Sabirabad (21,010 ha) regions, as well as approximately 75,000 hectares in the territories of Imishli, Saatli and Sabirabad districts, as well as approximately 10,000 hectares in the territory of Beylagan district, feasibility studies and project estimate documents have been prepared, expert opinions have been obtained and tender processes have been carried out for the reconstruction of the Sabir irrigation canal, Bash Mughan canal, as well as the Old Khangizi and P-0 canals, respectively. It is planned to start construction and installation works.

- Preparatory work on the reconstruction of the Rasularkh Canal to improve water supply to about 18,700 hectares of land in the Imishli and Saatli districts has been completed, and it is planned to start the implementation of the project next year," he added.