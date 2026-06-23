Tajikistan and US discuss prospects for further development of bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Tajikistan and the United States discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The issue was discussed on June 22, 2026, during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Hamralizoda and Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Tajikistan Carson Relitz Rooker.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the meeting highlights the continued engagement between Tajikistan and the United States in maintaining bilateral dialogue and exploring areas for further cooperation. The focus on the current state and future prospects of relations indicates the parties’ interest in strengthening existing ties and identifying new areas of interaction.

The exchange of views on issues of mutual interest also reflects the importance of regular diplomatic contacts between the two countries. Further cooperation could be developed across various sectors, depending on the priorities of both sides and ongoing bilateral initiatives.