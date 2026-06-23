Belgium’s King Philippe set to visit Kazakhstan this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Belgium’s King Philippe is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan later this year, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced this during a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels.

The President stressed that he attaches exceptional importance to the upcoming state visit of King Philippe to Kazakhstan, noting that it will become the first such visit in the history of bilateral relations.

Tokayev also invited De Wever to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

During the meeting, Tokayev and De Wever discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan–Belgium cooperation, with particular focus on strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.

Kazakh president described Belgium as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union and noted that the dynamics of economic cooperation demonstrate strong potential for further growth.

According to Tokayev, Belgium ranks among the top ten investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total foreign direct investment reaching $15 billion over the past twenty years. Bilateral trade has also maintained stable growth momentum, exceeding $580 million last year.

“More than 110 companies with Belgian capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation. Many well-known Belgian companies are expanding their presence in our country,” Tokayev said.

In turn, De Wever noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and expressed Belgium’s interest in further deepening bilateral relations and expanding the strategic partnership.

The sides also reviewed opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in transport and logistics, critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and finance.

In addition, prospects for cooperation in science and education were discussed, including expanding partnerships between universities, research centers, and technology companies.