Iran, Oman declare Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and safe for international navigation, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries.

"The two sides underline the importance of continuing cooperation to enhance maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation, and maintain regional stability," the statement reads.

Iran and Oman, as the two coastal states bordering the strait, said they hold sovereign rights over its waters and will guarantee safe passage in accordance with international law. The joint statement said the two countries' foreign ministries will establish a joint committee to continue negotiations on the future management of navigation through the strait, including services and associated costs, with the aim of reaching an agreement in line with international standards. It was also agreed to consult and negotiate with other coastal states in the region and other relevant parties.

The statement followed a visit to Oman by an Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who met with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

The declaration comes three days after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on June 20 that the strait would be closed to shipping, citing a violation of article 1 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States — specifically, a breach of the Lebanon ceasefire terms.