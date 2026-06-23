Kyrgyzstan continues development of roads in Kochkor district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Over the past five years, 116.6 kilometres of asphalt road surface have been laid in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This information was announced during President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Naryn region on June 23, during which he reviewed the socio-economic development progress of Kochkor district.

“Significant results have been achieved in the field of road construction. Over the past five years, 116.6 kilometres of asphalt pavement have been laid across the district,” the statement said.

During the visit, the head of state was presented with a report prepared by Kochkor district governor Bayaly Dosaliev. Local residents and community activists also participated in the meeting.

The presentation outlined the results of development programmes implemented in the district, achieved indicators, as well as priority projects aimed at further socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for residents.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of irrigation and municipal infrastructure. In 2026, the Shamshy reservoir is planned to be commissioned, which will contribute to more efficient water supply for the district’s agricultural sector. At the same time, construction of clean water supply systems is underway in four villages, while projects have been prepared to provide drinking water to eight more settlements.

Meanwhile, the information highlights Kyrgyzstan’s continued focus on regional infrastructure development, with road construction and water management identified as key areas of investment in rural areas. The completion of 116.6 kilometres of asphalt roads over five years reflects efforts to improve transport connectivity and access to services in Kochkor district.

The planned launch of the Shamshy reservoir indicates a strategic approach toward strengthening agricultural sustainability by improving water availability. At the same time, projects aimed at expanding clean drinking water access demonstrate the government’s focus on improving basic municipal infrastructure and living standards in rural communities.