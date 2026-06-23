Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines extend exclusive cooperation term (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank has signed a new agreement to extend its exclusive partnership with Turkish Airlines, one of the world's largest airlines, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

In 2019, the bank made Miles&Smiles cards available to customers for the first time in the country in a co-branded format with Turkish Airlines. The product was launched to increase the use of cashless payments and electronic payment services in the country.

Cardholders earn miles when making domestic and international payments. In addition, it's possible to collect additional miles through payments made in the partner network.

The main advantages of the cards include:

New customers are provided with “welcome” miles;

Monthly miles are awarded based on the remaining funds on the card balance;

The opportunity to earn double miles on your birthday, the days before and after it;

Use of the chatbot concierge service;

Easy tracking of collected miles through the PASHA Bank mobile application;

Convenient conversion of miles into flight tickets from the “THY” mobile application;

Free access to “Lounge Key” business lounges;

The opportunity for partners to earn additional miles at more than 1,000 points of sale;

The opportunity to use the “Fast track” service;

Travel insurance;

The opportunity to purchase tickets at any time and use miles for 3 years;

Free airport transfer service, etc.

The Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cards are presented in Platinum, Black, Signature, Elite, and Infinite types and provide customers with different levels of travel benefits, mile earning opportunities, and premium banking services to suit their lifestyle and needs. For more detailed information about all the benefits and tariffs of the cards, click on the link