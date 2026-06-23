EU, Kazakhstan sign €150 mln deal for Middle Corridor upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. During the visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels, a 150 million euro framework loan was signed with the EU to upgrade key road sections along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or Middle Corridor).

The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.

“Today we signed 4 major agreements on connectivity, innovation and Kazakh–EU economic ties. Horizontal Aviation Agreement on alignment of air traffic rights. A €150 million framework loan to upgrade key road links along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. Agreement between Air Astana and Airbus for up to 50 aircraft. MoU on an internationally accredited research lab for critical raw materials in Astana,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, as part of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitation of the President of the European Council António Costa on June 22–23, an international business conference titled “Strengthening EU–Kazakhstan Connectivity: Prospects and Strategic Potential of the Middle Corridor” was held in Brussels.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. It is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.